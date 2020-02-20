James Harris, Jr. (Age 96)
Deacon Emeritus
Transitioned peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Paradise Assisted Living Facility. He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Kenneth E. Harris; two daughters, Jacquelyn L. (Randolph) Brown and Wanda M. Harris; three grandchildren, Natasha Lynn, Brianna Monique, and DeLonte' Xavier; as well as a host of relatives and friends. Services Friday, February 21, at Trinidad Baptist Church, 6611 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, MD, Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m., Rev. Justin T. Rhodes, Senior Pastor, officiating. Interment with Military Honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE, Washington, DC.