JAMES HARRIS Jr.

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinidad Baptist Church
6611 Walker Mill Road
Capitol Heights, MD
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinidad Baptist Church
6611 Walker Mill Road
Capitol Heights, MD
Notice
James Harris, Jr. (Age 96)  
Deacon Emeritus  

Transitioned peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Paradise Assisted Living Facility. He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Kenneth E. Harris; two daughters, Jacquelyn L. (Randolph) Brown and Wanda M. Harris; three grandchildren, Natasha Lynn, Brianna Monique, and DeLonte' Xavier; as well as a host of relatives and friends. Services Friday, February 21, at Trinidad Baptist Church, 6611 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, MD, Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m., Rev. Justin T. Rhodes, Senior Pastor, officiating. Interment with Military Honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020
