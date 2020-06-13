JAMES HARRIS Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES HENRY HARRIS, Jr. (Age 60)
Of Falls Church, VA. departed this life on June 3, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory and to celebrate his homegoing, his loving mother, Nettie D. Harris; one daughter, Jayme E. Harris; one sister, Joni Harris Jones; one brother, Jeffery L. Harris (Vandhana); special sister Kathy M. Barnett; two nephews, Michael E. and Taylor A. Jones; two nieces, Kavinetta J. and Vedika M. Harris; three aunts, Alma D. Amaker, Jean D. Minor and Lula H. Thomas and a large circle of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Harris, Sr., and sister Joyce E. Harris. Graveside Services and interment for the family will be privately held at Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving No.Va. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC. 1-800-388-1913.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved