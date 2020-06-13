Of Falls Church, VA. departed this life on June 3, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory and to celebrate his homegoing, his loving mother, Nettie D. Harris; one daughter, Jayme E. Harris; one sister, Joni Harris Jones; one brother, Jeffery L. Harris (Vandhana); special sister Kathy M. Barnett; two nephews, Michael E. and Taylor A. Jones; two nieces, Kavinetta J. and Vedika M. Harris; three aunts, Alma D. Amaker, Jean D. Minor and Lula H. Thomas and a large circle of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Harris, Sr., and sister Joyce E. Harris. Graveside Services and interment for the family will be privately held at Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving No.Va. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC. 1-800-388-1913.