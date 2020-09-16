

James Anderson Harris, Sr., "Jim"

James Anderson Harris, Sr., "Jim", passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. Born on September 12, 1942 in Radford, VA to Sidney Franklin Harris, Sr. and Gladys Lucille Price Harris, the family relocated to Washington, DC when Jim was young. Growing up working at his father's gas station, Jim attended Anacostia High School and graduated from Chamberlain Vocational school in DC. He pursued a career in advertising art, married Judy Britt and planned to attend the Chicago Institute of Art, but sadly Judy died in a car accident setting Jim on a different path. He later met and married Gay Hill in 1965. Settling in Clinton, MD, they had three children while running a small advertising agency. After their divorce in 1996, he began painting custom murals for many businesses and families which can be seen in and around MD, VA and SC. Jim reunited with his childhood friend, Jane Householder, at a high school reunion. In 2009, he moved in with her in Murrells Inlet, SC where he spent his remaining years. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Sidney Franklin Harris, Jr., and first wife. He is survived by his best friend and partner, Jane Householder, his sister, Mary Luskey, his ex-wife, Gay Rodey, and his children Jamie Harris, Jennifer Harris and Jessica Murphy as well as his grandchildren, Abbey, Reid, Grant, Charlotte and Lily. Due to COVID, the family will not be holding any memorial services at this time."



