James M. Harvey
On November 2, 2020, our beloved James M. Harvey passed, leaving behind to cherish fond memories, his wife, Phyllis, children, Pamela Locks, Donna Gray, Patty, Bridgett, and Gregory Harvey, grandsons, Gregory Crawford and Juston Locks, one great-grandson, Hunter Locks, and brother, Phylistine Harvey, a loving care-giver, Gurle Walker, and a host of other relatives and friends. James is forever in our hearts. A private service will be held on November 12, 2020. www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com