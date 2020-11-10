1/
JAMES HARVEY
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James M. Harvey  
On November 2, 2020, our beloved James M. Harvey passed, leaving behind to cherish fond memories, his wife, Phyllis, children, Pamela Locks, Donna Gray, Patty, Bridgett, and Gregory Harvey, grandsons, Gregory Crawford and Juston Locks, one great-grandson, Hunter Locks, and brother, Phylistine Harvey, a loving care-giver, Gurle Walker, and a host of other relatives and friends. James is forever in our hearts. A private service will be held on November 12, 2020. www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Service
11:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Interment
09:45 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved