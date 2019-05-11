JAMES AUGUSTUS HAWKINS
On Friday, May 3, 2019, JAMES A. HAWKINS of Adelphi, MD. Beloved husband of Dorothy; devoted father of Michele D., James S., James A. and Sean C.; dear brother of Helen Thompson and Gabriel Hawkins. He is survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and family members. Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7501 Adelphi Rd., Hyattsville, MD. with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome following Mass to the University of Maryland Golf Course Clubhouse, 3800 Golf Course Rd., College Park, MD. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the .