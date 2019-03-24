

James O. Heier



Passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife, Kay, his daughter, Lynn, and his son, Craig as well as five grandchildren. Jim had an amazing life centered upon music, family and faith. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He pursued his degree in music from the University of Michigan where he met his wife, a fellow musician. He was an Instrumental Music Director in the Montgomery County public school system, opening both Einstein and Seneca Valley. He conducted the sanctuary choir and hand bell choir at Mill Creek Parish, a church he was an active member of for over 50 years. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church, 7101 Horizon Terrace, Derwood, MD 20855 on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mill Creek Parish.