James Sherman Hemsley "Black"
Born on March 8, 1956 as the third son of the late Frederick W. Hemsley Sr., and the late Margaret A. Newman-Hemsley of Washington, DC entered into eternal life on April 19, 2020. He is survived by six siblings, three sons, two grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic (Covid-19) limited viewing on Thursday, May 14 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Services 10 to 11 a.m. (PRIVATE) at Robinson Funeral Home, 1313 6th Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment Friday, May 15, 2020 Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery with military honors (PRIVATE). Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.