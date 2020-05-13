The Washington Post

JAMES "Black" HEMSLEY

Service Information
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC
20001
(202)-387-5984
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Service
Private
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Interment
Private
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
Notice
James Sherman Hemsley "Black"  

Born on March 8, 1956 as the third son of the late Frederick W. Hemsley Sr., and the late Margaret A. Newman-Hemsley of Washington, DC entered into eternal life on April 19, 2020. He is survived by six siblings, three sons, two grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic (Covid-19) limited viewing on Thursday, May 14 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Services 10 to 11 a.m. (PRIVATE) at Robinson Funeral Home, 1313 6th Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment Friday, May 15, 2020 Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery with military honors (PRIVATE). Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2020
