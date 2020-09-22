1/
JAMES HENDERSON
James Henry Henderson  
James entered into eternal rest on Monday September 14, 2020. Beloved husband for 66 years to the late Frances Longshore Henderson. Loving father of Ellire Hall and the late Karen F. Henderson; dear grandfather of Anthony Hall (Kajjaffa Hall) and Courtney Hall; brother of Vercina Miller, and the late Annie Laura Byrd, Minnie Lee Tolbert, Clyde Edward Henderson and Cornell Henderson. He is also survived by a host of friends and family. Visitation on Thursday, September 24 from 11 a.m. till hour of service 12 p.m. at the Pridgen Funeral Home 9455 Lanham Severn Rd. Lanham, MD 20706


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pridgen Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
(301) 577-9455
