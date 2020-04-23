

JAMES CARLTON HENLEY



Sunrise: September 20,1940 Sunset: April 20, 2020

James C. Henley was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 20, 1940 to the late Thomas and Myrtle Henley. Brother of Margaret Henley, the late Thomas Henley Jr. and Viola Blackhorne. James joined the family of The Arc Montgomery County in 1980 and was supportively employed with CHI Centers, Inc, Silver Spring, MD for many years until his retirement about five years ago. Even though he was retired, James was never "tired". He continued to be vigorously engaged in the seniors? day program services with CHI until shortly before his illness. On Monday, April 20, 2020, "Jim Bo" (as he was popularly known) died at MedStar Medical Center, Olney MD at the age of 79. He will surely be missed by all of his friends and family at Wendover and The Arc Montgomery County community. Burial will be held on Friday, April 24, at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Laurel, MD. May his soul rest in peace and Life Perpetual shine on him.