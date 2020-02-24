James Clifton Higginbotham, Jr.
March 24, 1932 - February 14, 2020
Sergeant First Class (retired) James Clifton Higginbotham Jr. passed away peacefully at his residence in Forestville Maryland. James was the loving husband of Jeanette Brinson Higginbotham, and former husband to the late Ludella Ida Haynie Higginbotham. He is survived by his wife Jeanette, six children, Dennis, James, Janice, Monica, Karen and Tyresa, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, plus many other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death are sons, Ronald and Darrell.
Celebration to his life and legacy will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Forestville New Redeemer Baptist Church, 7808 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. 20747. www.sneadfuneralhome.com