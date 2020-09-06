1/1
JAMES HODGES
James Hodges (Age 85)  
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, the final earthly chapter of his life was written when he heard the Lord called him to his heavenly rest. "For we know that if the tent, that is our earthly home is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens." 2 Cor. 5:1He leaves treasured and cherished memories to his wife, Ruthie Hodges; his children, Juanita and Anthony; two granddaughters, Autumn (Diamond) and Mariah Hodges; a loving sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services, Wednesday, September 9, Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Service: 11:30 a.m., at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Internment: Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
11:30 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
