James P. Hood, Jr. Esq.
Attorney James P. Hood, Jr., husband of the late Lillie R. Hood, a longtime resident of Washington, DC, Kettering and Fort Washington, MD, transitioned peacefully on March 22, 2019 in Tucker, GA. at the home of his daughter, Attorney Theresa A. Hood and her husband, Maurice Walker. Prior to his move to the Washington, DC area and after graduating from Roosevelt University in Illinois, James entered the U.S. Army
where he honorably served from 1957 to 1959. Attorney James Hood was a graduate of Howard University Law School with a Concentration in International Law. Attorney Hood held numerous high level positions in Prince Georges County Government and the U.S. Federal Government. James worked for the Department of Health and Human Services as the Deputy Director for the Civil Rights
Division until his retirement in the late 1990's. Through the years, James maintained a very successful law practice in Washington, DC, where he litigated issues for his private clientele. James leaves loving memories for his three children, Dr. James P. Hood, III (Attorney Brenda), Potomac Falls, VA; Attorney Theresa A. Hood-Walker (Maurice), Tucker, Georgia; and Attorney Jeffrey Hood (Tracey), Fayetteville, GA; Godson, Dr. Glander Fitchett, Springfield, VA; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Home Going Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Wallace Broadview Funeral Home in Broadview, Illinois 60155.