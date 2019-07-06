The Washington Post

JAMES HORAN

James Roy Bain Horan  

Of Princeton, New Jersey, passed away on May 14, 2019. Born in Tehran, Iran to parents serving as foreign diplomats, he was raised in Italy, Africa, and the DC area. He leaves behind his wife Deborah, daughter Evelyn, sisters Tessa Bain Bell and Elizabeth Verderosa, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at Sandy Spring Friends School, 16923 Norwood Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Meeting House/Health Building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his daughter's college fund, contact the family for more details.
Published in The Washington Post on July 6, 2019
