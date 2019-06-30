JAMES WADE Irving
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved father of Wanda and James W. Irving Jr. Also survived by nine grandchildren, Shamia Irving, Jessica Irving, Jamie Irving, Joy Leath, Calvin Massenburg, Christopher Greene, Amina Jackson (Mark), Stephen Taylor and Mia Taylor; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Leslie Carter and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1301 W Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment private. Services by HODGES & EDWARDS.