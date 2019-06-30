The Washington Post

JAMES IRVING

Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Baptist Church
1301 W Street SE
Washington, DC
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Baptist Church
1301 W Street SE
Washington, DC
JAMES WADE Irving  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved father of Wanda and James W. Irving Jr. Also survived by nine grandchildren, Shamia Irving, Jessica Irving, Jamie Irving, Joy Leath, Calvin Massenburg, Christopher Greene, Amina Jackson (Mark), Stephen Taylor and Mia Taylor; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Leslie Carter and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1301 W Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment private. Services by HODGES & EDWARDS.

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
