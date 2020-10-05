Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He leaves to mourn one son, James William Jeffreys, Jr.; one daughter, Maria A. Faison; one grandson, Kevin Johnson; five great-granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland,. 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.