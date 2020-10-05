1/
JAMES "Sonny" JEFFREYS Sr.
JAMES WILLIAM JEFFREYS, SR. "Sonny"  
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He leaves to mourn one son, James William Jeffreys, Jr.; one daughter, Maria A. Faison; one grandson, Kevin Johnson; five great-granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland,. 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.www.marshallmarchfh.com    


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
OCT
7
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
