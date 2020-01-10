James Larry Jenkins "Bubba"
(Age 85)
Of Indian Head Maryland, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Bubba was a proud U.S. Army
Veteran and printer by trade. He had many hobbies and interests, but was especially passionate about fishing and gardening. He was a lifelong Redskin fan and a respected, loving family man. Bubba was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Betty of 62 years; two daughters and their husbands; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, four sisters and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents; son Jim; great-grandson Dylan; sister Pat; Aunt Mae and several dearly loved brothers-in-law. The viewing will be held on Tuesday January 14 at Raymond Funeral Services PA, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the and .