The Washington Post

JAMES "Bubba" JENKINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Bubba" JENKINS.
Service Information
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD
20646
(301)-934-2920
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James Larry Jenkins "Bubba"
(Age 85)

Of Indian Head Maryland, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Bubba was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and printer by trade. He had many hobbies and interests, but was especially passionate about fishing and gardening. He was a lifelong Redskin fan and a respected, loving family man. Bubba was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Betty of 62 years; two daughters and their husbands; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, four sisters and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents; son Jim; great-grandson Dylan; sister Pat; Aunt Mae and several dearly loved brothers-in-law. The viewing will be held on Tuesday January 14 at Raymond Funeral Services PA, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the and .

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 10, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.