

James M. Johnstone



On January 14, 2020 James M. Johnstone, beloved husband of Julie B. Johnstone (nee Ballard); devoted father of Christopher M. Johnstone and Deborah M. Knott; brother of Robert Johnstone, William Johnstone, Donna Bearden, Barbara Johnstone, Richard Johnstone and Marjorie Jacobsen; son-in-law of Eleanor E. Ballard and the late M. E. "Ed" Ballard, survived by his former wife Virginia Johnstone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Gathering at Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A., 1201 Dundalk Ave., on Saturday January 25, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Baltimore International Seafarers' Center, 1430 Wallace Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.