The Washington Post

JAMES JOHNSTONE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES JOHNSTONE.
Service Information
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD
21222
(410)-633-0000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:30 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James M. Johnstone  

On January 14, 2020 James M. Johnstone, beloved husband of Julie B. Johnstone (nee Ballard); devoted father of Christopher M. Johnstone and Deborah M. Knott; brother of Robert Johnstone, William Johnstone, Donna Bearden, Barbara Johnstone, Richard Johnstone and Marjorie Jacobsen; son-in-law of Eleanor E. Ballard and the late M. E. "Ed" Ballard, survived by his former wife Virginia Johnstone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Gathering at Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A., 1201 Dundalk Ave., on Saturday January 25, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Baltimore International Seafarers' Center, 1430 Wallace Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.