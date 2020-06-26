JAMES JONES
James W. Jones (Age 82)  
Of Washington DC died suddenly on June 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Etta Rose Jones and his children, Jacqueline Jones and Marshall Jones both of Washington, DC. Dr. Jones, a forensic toxicologist, retired from the Federal Government after 52 years of service, 20 years of those years as a SMSGT in the U.S. Air Force, he also served as Commander of the American Legion James Reese Europe Post #5 of FTDL. Dr. Jones was an active, dedicated member of Peoples Congregational Church, serving as Chair of the Deacon Board and Men's Fellowship. Dr. Jones will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father, caring brother, giving neighbor, and a supportive leader and colleague. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. 


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
