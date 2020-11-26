1/
JAMES JONES
JAMES SUMNER JONES  
James Sumner Jones, 80, died at his home in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He had Parkinson's Disease, which he battled with grace and courage for the past 30 years. He was born February 1, 1940 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of Wilbur Stone Jones and Mary Calvert Walke (Truxtun) Jones. He attended The Hill School, a preparatory boarding school in Pottstown, PA and graduated magna cum laude from Yale University in 1961, followed by a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1964. After graduating law school and Army Basic Training, he came to Washington and joined the law firm of Purcell & Nelson where he participated in the first variable annuity filing with the SEC. He later opened his own law firm, Jones and Blouch. While working as a lawyer, he also served in the United States Army Reserve and later in the United States Navy Reserves, retiring with the rank of First Lieutenant, Senior Grade. In 1967, he married Penelope Ann Townsend and they made their home in Bethesda, Maryland where they raised two sons, Michael and Peter. In addition to his two sons and wife of fifty-two years, he is survived by siblings Calvert Jones Armbrecht of Charleston, West Virginia, Maguerite Jones Palmer of Cincinnati, Ohio and Wilbur Stone Jones, Jr. of Wheeling, West Virginia, twelve nieces and nephews, and five grandchildren. Services private. 


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
