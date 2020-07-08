1/1
JAMES JOYNER
JAMES N. JOYNER  
Made his transition on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Hudgen Joyner. Loving father of Darryl (Debborah) and Eric (Maureen) Joyner. Grandfather of Charlotte, Darrin and Aeva Joyner. Brother of Beverly (William) Johnson and Brenda Dantzler. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at The First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008 45th St. NE, Washington, DC 2019. Interment National Memorial Harmony Park. Services by Henry S. Washington & Sons. SOCIAL DISTANCING IN EFFECT. MASKS REQUIRED

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
The First Baptist Church of Deanwood
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The First Baptist Church of Deanwood
