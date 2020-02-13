JAMES K. BLAKE, JR.
On Saturday, February 1, 2020, James K. Blake Jr. of Clinton, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Ruth K. Blake; two daughters, Tonya Robinson (Malcolm) and Shannon Brown; three sons, Edwin Blake (Carla), Wayne Coleman (LaTasha) and Corey Brown; a goddaughter, Alana Berry; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.