The Washington Post

JAMES K. BLAKE JR.

Guest Book
  • - william Glascoe
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of James K. Blake Jr. May..."
    - N. S.
  • "Ruth and family Please accept my sincerest condolences in..."
    - Evette Jackson
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
the Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
5600 Old Branch Avenue
Camp Springs, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers


JAMES K. BLAKE, JR.

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, James K. Blake Jr. of Clinton, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Ruth K. Blake; two daughters, Tonya Robinson (Malcolm) and Shannon Brown; three sons, Edwin Blake (Carla), Wayne Coleman (LaTasha) and Corey Brown; a goddaughter, Alana Berry; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.