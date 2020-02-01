

James Patrick KEADY



James Patrick Keady of Rockville, MD, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Roberta "Bobbie" Keady; loving father of Deborah (Don) Hiltz, Susan Keady (Michael) Egart, Lynne (Greg) Galletti and the late James Marshall Keady; brother of Robert A. Keady; grandfather of James L. Keady, Thomas L. (Elizabeth) Hiltz II, Hayley A. Egart, Michael W., Anthony N., Joseph "Joey" P. and Katherine "Katie" N. Galletti. Son of the late Patrick C. and Eva (nee White) Keady.

A memorial service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Encore Stage & Studio, 4000 Lorcom Ln., Arlington, VA 22207 or Linganore High School Theatre Boosters, 12013 Old Annapolis Rd., Frederick, MD 21701.