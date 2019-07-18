JAMES STEPHEN KELLY "JAMIE"
James "Jamie" Stephen Kelly, age 61, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Medstar Montgomery Hospice after battling Cancer. Jamie was born on October 18, 1957 in Washington, DC to Mary Stephen Kelly and James Raymond Kelly. He was a loving father to his son, Dylan Lee Kelly. Brother to two sisters, Kitty Lee Kelly (Louis Wilson) and Tina Bennett (Harvey), one brother, Raymond Kelly, one niece, Jessica Lee Adams Snoots, and one great nephew, Michael Snoots Jr. Also surviving are his other family members, Don, Mark, Phil and Chuck White. Jamie attended school in Hyattsville, MD. He was a dedicated and lifelong friend to many. He became a commercial painter and joined a Local Painters Union. He was committed to helping others in CDA Recovery and played active part in fellowship events. A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A, 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of the Friends and Family Remembrance at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation of your choice by going to Donarbox.org/Jamie-k-cda
.