KELLY JAMES FREDERICK KELLY James "Jim" Kelly-a team leader and self-made businessman with a gift for relationships--died on April 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. He was 82. Jim was cherished by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Born in Camden, NJ, to Fred and Dorothy Kelly, Jim grew up during WWII in a home where resources were scarce. He learned early to overcome adversity through hard work, faith, and love. To help with family finances Jim did odd jobs and delivered newspapers. Jim's first experience as part of a team was becoming one of the "Fighting Irish" at Camden Catholic High School, where he was an altar boy, elected class president, played every sport, sang in the glee club and performed in school plays. Throughout his life Jim maintained his deep connection to CCHS and the friends he made there, and was continually guided by its credo-Honor, Faith & Loyalty. Jim survived the rigorous academic program imposed by the CCHS but had no funds to attend college. Fortunately, he was awarded a scholarship to the University of Southern California, where he played sports, joined a fraternity, supported himself working a variety of part time jobs, and earned his B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Jim was the kind of fellow who naturally attracted people: handsome, charming, kind, a good listener and a great storyteller. The skills and friendships he formed at USC lasted a lifetime and established a platform for his successful career in business and government. The next chapter of Jim's life journey was to manage engineering teams at Westinghouse and Rocketdyne. Jim became the face of the Space Shuttle program at the tender age of 30, and was selected for the Presidential Executive Personnel Interchange Program at the age of 35. He served as a senior executive in the Labor Department, the Department of Interior and the Executive Office of the President, gaining invaluable insights into government operations and forging lifelong friendships and professional relationships. Jim admired the Presidents and cabinet officials with whom he served and appreciated the opportunity to be of service to his country. While fulfilling the demands of business and government, Jim helped raise his three children. He particularly enjoyed his role as T-ball, Little League, basketball and football coach and was a consummate fan of his children's many accomplishments. The capstone of Jim's career was his consulting business. Using his extensive knowledge of business and government and his extraordinary network of relationships, Jim set about helping businesses forge successful relationships with the U.S. Government. Jim founded KelCap in 1984, and was the Chairman and CEO of Kelly, Anderson & Associates from 1989 to 20120. When a former counsellor to the Secretary of Energy interviewed for a position with the company, Jim declared he would rather date her than hire her! With typical finesse he acquired Nancy Kelly as both business partner and spouse in 1994. It was his most successful venture. Jim lived a life of integrity, faith and public service, inspiring all who knew him. He was blessed with the Irish gift of gab. Jim listened attentively to others, engaged enthusiastically in problem solving and could often be heard asking, "How can we help?" He was grateful for every blessing life offered, especially the love and support of his father Fred and time with his wife, family and friends. He was an avid golfer and seasoned world traveler, exploring every facet of diverse cultures, and making new friends along the way. Family and friends were always welcomed in the Kelly home, met with generosity, warmth, smiles, infectious laughter, and engaging conversation. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Nancy F. Kelly, his three children, Kristen Kelly Zwahlen (Jeff), Kevin Kelly (Michelle), and Kara Beasley (Joe), six grandchildren, former wife and friend Sue Kelly, sister, Mary Grindstaff and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Camden Catholic High School of New Jersey or the . Please view and sign the guest book at devolfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

