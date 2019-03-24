Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Jim" KEMBLE.



JAMES RICHARD KEMBLE "Jim"



Passed peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the Commonwealth Senior Living at Georgian Manor, Chesapeake VA, at age 83.

Major James Kemble retired from the U.S. Army in 1979 after 20 years of dedicated and faithful service to his country. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his exemplary service in Vietnam.

He retired from VSE Corporation, Crystal City VA in 1999 as a Regional Vice President of Engineering after 20 years of service.

He has resided at the Greenhouse Condominiums in Alexandria since 1986 and was a faithful member of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. He served as an usher at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and also served his local community thru many charities such as Meals on Wheels, the Sunday social at his church, and he celebrated Birthdays at the local Homeless shelter.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anne; his Brother John Kemble of Indianapolis IN, his four children; Dawn Gonzales of Redmond WA, Joseph Kemble of Havelock NC, Lisa Weiner of Springfield VA, and Theresa Newman of Virginia Beach VA; called "Pep" to fourteen Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren.

He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full Military honors on July 24 at 9 a.m., with service at the Arlington National Cemetery Chapel .