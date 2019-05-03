JAMES C. KENNEDY "Jim"
James "Jim" C. Kennedy peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Clara B. Kennedy; his son, Victor A. Kennedy; six grandchildren, Janelle Williams, Denise Robinson, Vicky Kennedy, Stephen Kennedy, Ruth Kennedy, and Nathanael Kennedy; great-grandson, Landin Williams, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m.; funeral 11 a.m. at Northwood Presbyterian, 1200 University Blvd. W., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Interment 12:45 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Aspen Hill, MD.
Services by Cole Funeral Services,