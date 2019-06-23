

James Ridgely Kessinger



"On June 10, 2019, at the age of 75, James Ridgely Kessinger from Chestertown, Maryland passed away at Brooke Grove Retirement Village. James grew up in the Kensington area and lived in the DC metropolitan area for the first 50 years of his life. He later lived in Phoenix, Richmond and finally Chestertown before he entered assisted living to be closer to family. James was born on July 21, 1943 to parents, James Bennett Kessinger and Aileen Ruth Kessinger Hunt. He is survived by his devoted partner, Marybel Quant, his three brothers, Richard, Karl and John, his two sons, Jason and Jesse, and their wives Tamara and Kate. James dedicated the second half of his life to helping others as a psychotherapist. He was loving grandfather, survived by three step-grandchildren, Alexander, Julia and Jackson. His son, Jesse and daughter-in-law, Kate are expecting a daughter due in December.

A memorial service will be held at Sandy Springs Friends Meeting House, where he was a member when he lived in the area. The address is: 17715 Meeting House Road, Sandy Spring, MD, 20860. Services, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sandy Spring Friends Meeting."