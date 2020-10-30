1/
JAMES KLEINHEINZ
James Joseph Kleinheinz (Age 88)  
On October 24, 2020. Survived by wife Eileen (Michel) of 62 years, children Lynn (Mike) Weiner, Lori (Wayne) Romanek, Mark (Mary) Kleinheinz and Marcia (Matt) Colender; grandchildren Michele Romanek, Erica Weiner, Matthew Romanek, Michael Kleinheinz, Matthew Kleinheinz, Alex Weiner, Marissa (Jake) Herritt, Nate Colender, Faith Colender and Josephine Colender, and sisters Carol Strupp and Phyllis Lattimer. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Alvina Kleinheinz, and siblings; Sister Romaine, Dorothy, John Jr., Alice, Pat, Jean, and Lois. A private family service will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, North Beach. Donations to Marcia in Action at www.marciainaction.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
