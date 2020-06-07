JAMES KONNICK
James G. Konnick, P.E  
Of Falls Church, VA passed away in the early hours of June 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Mr. Konnick had his own engineering practice, JGK Structural Engineers, P.C. since 1985. He was also assistant professor of engineering at NOVA in Alexandria, VA. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Janet; as well as their children Emma and Robert and his two other sons, Aaron and Sam from his previous marriage. For more information about services, please visit Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington @www.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
