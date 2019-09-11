The Washington Post

JAMES KROEGER (1930 - 2019)
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
5952 Franconia Rd.
Alexandria, VA
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
5952 Franconia Rd.
Alexandria, VA
JAMES KENNETH KROEGER  
Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.)  

Of Springfield, Virginia passed September 9, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Beverly Kroeger; loving father of James Kroeger (Bairn) and Elizabeth Anne Lyons; stepfather of Michael Suit (Michelle), Thomas Suit (Wilawan); cherished grandfather of five grandkids. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., and at St. John's Lutheran Church, 5952 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's at the above listed address.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
