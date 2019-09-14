The Washington Post

JAMES LAMB

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Martha Lamb; father of Douglas Lamb (Jacqueline) and the late Gregory Lamb (Amy). Also survived by nine step-children, five grandchildren, 13 step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a half-brother Dennis Lamb (Pat) and a half-sister Carrole Block (Jerry). Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service at Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Tnpk., Fairfax, VA on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Private interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Northern Illinois Huskie Athletic Fund, 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 14, 2019
