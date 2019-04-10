Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES LAMON.



JAMES A. LAMON



On Saturday, April 6, 2019, beloved husband of the late Lena B. Lamon, devoted father of Mary Ann (Joe) Petruccelli, Jean (Bill) Agrafiotis, Kathryn (Kevin) Collins and Chris Lamon, loving grandfather of Francis (Lindsay), Victoria, Vincent, Chiara, Teresa, Matthew, Austin, James, Megan, great-grandfather of Cormac and Declan.

Jim's family will receive family and friends on Thursday, April 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. John Baptist de La Salle 5706 Sargent Road Chillum, MD 20782 where Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Baptist de La Salle (address above). Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, P.A.