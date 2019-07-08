

James Wilbur Lancaster, Jr.

"Skip"



Of Washington, DC passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 62. Skip, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was preceded in death by his father James Sr., and his brother Paul "Tink" Lancaster. James is survived by his devoted friend, Pamela Price, mother and step-father, Barbara and Warren Goodall, his son, James III and four sisters, Marsha (Roscoe) Ridley, Shirley Bennett, Lillian Britton, Tanya Lancaster countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Skip on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with a viewing at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. both at Stewart Funeral Home located at 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC 20019. Internment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, Maryland.