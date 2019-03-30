LAUBACH JAMES LOUIS LAUBACH, M.D. Capt., U.S. Navy (Ret.) On Tuesday, January 15, 2019 James Louis Laubach, MD, Capt. USN (Ret) of Ocean Pines, MD, died peacefully at home surrounded by his children. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, the late Pauline Lillian Rich, his son, Anthony Peter Laubach and great-granddaughter Sydney Jean Tolan; son of the late John L. Laubach and Mary A. Laubach and brother to the late John L. Laubach Jr. Loving father of Paula Suzanne Tolan, James Michael Laubach, Christopher John Laubach (Susie), Teresa Ann Laubach, Christina Marie Emrich (Lee) and Gregory Louis Laubach (Jenifer) and daughter in law Margaret H. Allman. Grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Ernestine F. Allen and Angela V. Slocum, cherished family friend Elizabeth Hamlet and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Dawson New Mexico on May 6, 1928. Graduated from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and entered Georgetown Medical School in 1948. The following year he was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve, Hospital Probationary Program. Upon graduation from Georgetown, he was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade in the United States Navy. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1954, he practiced general medicine in the Washington area, worked with the Department of Justice, and served as Chairman of the Board for the Edgemead Residential Treatment Center. Following completion of a residency in Ophthalmology at Washington Hospital Center in 1968, he managed a successful practice until 1991, when he returned to the Navy. His nearly 25-year military career included tours as General Medical Officer at Naval Air Facility Seattle, a Flight Surgeon with various units in Cherry Point North Carolina, Atsugi, Japan, and Korea. He rejoined the Navy as a Naval Reservist in 1980, and was voluntarily recalled to active duty in May 1991 where he served as Senior Medical Officer, Branch Medical Clinic, Naval Air Facility Joint Base Andrews until his retirement in 1997. His military decorations include the Legion of Merit and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. A man of humility and integrity, he will be remembered for his love and devotion to family, unwavering faith, service to his country, compassionate care to his patients, and the many lives he touched throughout his life. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD where Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on April 6, 2019 at 12 noon. Private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733. Please visit and sign the family guestbook at www.legacy.com.
