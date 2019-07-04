James Eugene Leader
Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, in Ashburn, VA. Jim was born on June 3, 1935, in Ithaca, NY, to Madge and William Leader and grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. In 1958, he graduated from Purdue University
with a degree in Agriculture. While at Purdue he met his wife of 56 years, Carillon Conelley. During his junior year he studied abroad in Allahabad, India, planting the seed for his lifelong love of South Asia. Jim and Carillon married in 1958 and he went on to receive a Master's in international Affairs from American University, joining the United States Foreign Service in 1960. During his career, he served in India, England, Sri Lanka and Venezuela. His love of people, thirst for knowledge and joy-filled sense of adventure endeared him to countless colleagues, friends and family throughout his career and life.
Jim is now with his beloved wife, Carillon, and is survived by his three children, son Daniel Leader and wife, Sally, daughter Carol Leader Smith
and husband, Dan, and daughter Jane Leader Soderquist. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jim's life on Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m., at one of his favorite spots, Glen Echo Park, 7300 Macarthur Blvd., Glen Echo, MD 20812. The service will be held at the Cuddle Up Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to FLOC (For Love of Children) https://floc.org/history/, a supporter of Jim's Adam's Morgan Boy Scout Troop.