JAMES "Tack" LEE

  • "My sincere condolences on the loss of your beloved father..."
JAMES LEE  

On March 30, 2019, James "Tack" Lee, passed away at the age of 79. Tack was the beloved father of Sharon and Shea (Angela Pettis); granddad of Shania and Shelby. He had a gregarious personality, was an avid golfer and in his latter year, relished the roles of grandfather and man of faith. He will be greatly missed by a host of other family members, friends, and S&W patrons. Private services will be held in Memphis, TN on May 17. Memorial contributions may be made to the Men's Ministry, First Baptist Church of Marshall Heights, 4934 B St. SE, Washington, DC 20019.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2019
