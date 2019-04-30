JAMES LEE
On March 30, 2019, James "Tack" Lee, passed away at the age of 79. Tack was the beloved father of Sharon and Shea (Angela Pettis); granddad of Shania and Shelby. He had a gregarious personality, was an avid golfer and in his latter year, relished the roles of grandfather and man of faith. He will be greatly missed by a host of other family members, friends, and S&W patrons. Private services will be held in Memphis, TN on May 17. Memorial contributions may be made to the Men's Ministry, First Baptist Church of Marshall Heights, 4934 B St. SE, Washington, DC 20019.