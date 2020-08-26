1/
JAMES "Jim" LESLIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. James Leslie "Jim"  
Beloved husband of Sibyl Louisa Bane Leslie "Louisa", died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Lutheran Village at Millers Grant in Ellicott City, Maryland.  Jim was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland to David and Christina Leslie, now deceased. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louisa Leslie. He was a devoted father and cherished his family dearly. He is survived by his daughter, Ethel Leslie; his son, David Leslie and daughter-in-law Jennifer Leslie; his daughter Thyra Leslie and son-in-law Durward McDonell; as well as his grandchildren, Sibyl and Malcolm. He is survived by his sister, Isabella Leslie Spence, and was predeceased by his sister, Christina Leslie Sanderson.  Jim received his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from Queen's University of Belfast, Northern Ireland. It was while working as a post-doctoral fellow at Oklahoma State University that he met Sibyl Louisa Bane whom he married in 1964. Jim was known for his dry sense of humor, generosity, compassion, and his passion for teaching. He was highly respected as a Professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore, School of Pharmacy for 33 years and was director of the Pharmacokinetics/Biopharmaceutics Lab. He used his expertise in biochemistry to provide consulting services to a number pharmaceutical companies. He was a 60 year member of the American Chemical Society, served as editor of The Chesapeake Chemist in 1968, and served Chairman of the Maryland chapter in 1978. He retired from the University of Maryland in 1996. Jim was an active long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Howard County and served the church in many capacities including Financial Secretary, Elder, and Assistant Clerk of Session. He was an officer in the Mason Dixon Square Dance Federation and was co-chair of a Star Spangled Banner Festival. Jim volunteered to do tax preparation as part AARP's Tax Program. As a naturalized US citizen, Jim took pride in serving as an election judge in Howard County. After Jim's retirement, Jim and Louisa, traveled extensively venturing to faraway places such as China and Antarctica.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Baltimore Station (https://baltimorestation.org/) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (http://www.themmrf.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved