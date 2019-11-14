JAMES THOMAS LEWIS
James Thomas Lewis, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Jim, son of Joan Henry and James Taylor Lewis, was born on July 2, 1932. He was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and earned his J.D. from George Washington University. He married his loving wife, Charlotte H. Lewis, on September 13, 1958. They lived many years in Northern Virginia, with their three daughters, Laura, Linda and Louise. He was a devoted grandfather to seven grandchildren. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and brother. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 24 at the home of his daughter, Linda.