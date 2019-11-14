The Washington Post

JAMES LEWIS (1932 - 2019)
JAMES THOMAS LEWIS  

James Thomas Lewis, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Jim, son of Joan Henry and James Taylor Lewis, was born on July 2, 1932. He was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and earned his J.D. from George Washington University. He married his loving wife, Charlotte H. Lewis, on September 13, 1958. They lived many years in Northern Virginia, with their three daughters, Laura, Linda and Louise. He was a devoted grandfather to seven grandchildren. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and brother. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 24 at the home of his daughter, Linda.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to ChildHelp, https://www.childhelp.org/donate/ or
Challenger Center, https://www.challenger.org/donate/.

