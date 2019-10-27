The Washington Post

Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1102 W. Broad St. (Rt. 7)
Falls Church, VA
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
103 N. Spring St.
Falls Church, VA
Notice
JAMES FRANCIS LILLIS, JR.  

On Friday, October 18, 2019 of Falls Church, VA. Beloved son of the late James F. Lillis, Sr., CMDR, USN (Ret.) and Catherine M. (Clinton) Lillis. He is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher C. and his cousin James F. Kelley, Jr. He is survived by his aunt, Margaret M. (Lillis) Kelley, his sister Catherine M. Lillis and his brothers, J. Patrick, Gerard F., John M., William B., Robert V., and Michael E. Lillis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St. (Rt. 7), Falls Church, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. James Catholic Church, 103 N. Spring St., Falls Church, VA at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., Post Office Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646 (https://projecthealingwaters.org/donate). Condolences and fond memories may be made at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
