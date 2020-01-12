The Washington Post

JAMES LINK

Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church
135 Crescent Road
Greenbelt, MD
Notice
JAMES RAYMOND LINK (AGE 78)

Of Greenbelt, MD, died of cancer on Monday, December 23, 2019. A lifelong teacher and lover of literature, Jim's life was a gift to all who knew and loved him.
Jim is survived by his sister, Melita Link, nephew, Mathieu Link-Arseneau, and nieces, Catherine Link-Arseneau and Patricia Jo Link. He is predeceased by his parents, Melita Haardt Link and John C. Link, brother, Joe Link and sister-in-law, Kathy Raseta Link. A funeral mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to .

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 12, 2020
