

JAMES RAYMOND LINK (AGE 78)



Of Greenbelt, MD, died of cancer on Monday, December 23, 2019. A lifelong teacher and lover of literature, Jim's life was a gift to all who knew and loved him.

Jim is survived by his sister, Melita Link, nephew, Mathieu Link-Arseneau, and nieces, Catherine Link-Arseneau and Patricia Jo Link. He is predeceased by his parents, Melita Haardt Link and John C. Link, brother, Joe Link and sister-in-law, Kathy Raseta Link. A funeral mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to .