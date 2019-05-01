The Washington Post

JAMES LITTLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES LITTLE.
Service Information
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JAMES ELLETT LITTLE  
(Age 82)  

Of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 28, 2019. James is preceded in death by his parents Anthony Russell Little and Wilburn Little Kuhn; and his brother Carl Anthony Little. James leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 58 years, Anna (nee Rhoades); his beloved children, Russell Little and his husband Daniel Ryan and Rebecca Salyers and her husband Jack Salyers; and his three cherished grandsons, Jackson, Ryan, and Colin Salyers.
 
James had a 50 year career he loved with WJLA TV as a broadcast engineer. He loved being out on the water boating and fishing. Most of all, James loved spending time with his family.
 
A visitation for James will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. He will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
funeral home direction icon