

JAMES ELLETT LITTLE

(Age 82)



Of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 28, 2019. James is preceded in death by his parents Anthony Russell Little and Wilburn Little Kuhn; and his brother Carl Anthony Little. James leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 58 years, Anna (nee Rhoades); his beloved children, Russell Little and his husband Daniel Ryan and Rebecca Salyers and her husband Jack Salyers; and his three cherished grandsons, Jackson, Ryan, and Colin Salyers.

James had a 50 year career he loved with WJLA TV as a broadcast engineer. He loved being out on the water boating and fishing. Most of all, James loved spending time with his family.

A visitation for James will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. He will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park.