

James Celcus Lockwood



Better known as "Uncle Jim" entered eternal life at age 93 on Sunday, September 8, 2019. His spirit lives on in his five nieces and nephews, six great nieces and nephews and an extended family of caring friends.

Uncle Jim was born October 4, 1925 in Ashland, KY. He was married to Hazel Harris Lockwood for over 50 years until her death in 2012. During WWII, Jim served as a US Marine from October 1944 to December 1946 at Wake Island in the Pacific. After the war, Jim began work in Alexandria as a street car/trolley driver and went on to purchase his own gas station at Mt. Vernon and Braddock. Jim loved to repair cars, trucks, and anything with a motor. He swore that WD40 had as many uses as duct tape and even applied it as a topical remedy for minor abrasions and joint pain. Jim kept all who knew him entertained with his stories and colorful language. He sold the station and began his final career as a shop class teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools. In retirement, Jim supported Hazel's second career as an organist and volunteered countless hours at local churches and funeral homes assisting with services while she played. A Fairfax County resident for over 65 years, Jim was a loyal member of Alexandria Kiwanis, American Legion #0141, and Mason Lodge No. 22. For over 50 years, he and Hazel were members of Grace Episcopal Church.

Uncle Jim was preceded in death by his wife Hazel and her sisters, Ruth, Anna and Shirley. He is survived by his five nieces and nephews Shirley Clark, Laura Beyer (children Hilary and Leah), Alice Miller (husband Monty, children Ian and Max), Tom Orelup (wife Shannon, children Don and James) and Elizabeth Orelup, as well as his "adopted" family, Tim and Denise Gray; Gary and Donna Spitzer, Skip and Joanne Sharpe, plus many more. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be sent to: Alexandria Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 441, Alexandria, VA 22313.