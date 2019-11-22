The Washington Post

JAMES LOIZOU (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES LOIZOU.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
3149 Glen Carlyn Road
Falls Church, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

James Loizou  
January 1, 1927-November 18, 2019  

James Loizou died quietly in his sleep the afternoon of November 18, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he was brought up in Paphos, Cyprus. He attended the University of Athens and received his BA from the University of Pittsburgh with graduate studies at Catholic University. He was an information scientist at the National Library of Medicine and was listed as a contributor to Dorland's Medical Dictionary. He founded the James School of Dance which has educated generations of students and which was notably the first in the Northern Virginia area to offer lessons to developmentally and emotionally challenged children. His successful groundwork continues to reach a third generation of dancers and has won international recognition. A founding member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church of Northern Virginia, he held at various times positions as head of the Sunday School, director of the Children's Choir and most recently Proto-Psalti (head cantor) of the church, singing into his 91st year.
 
He leaves behind his cherished wife of 67 years, Jane, his four children, Maria Jane, Dean (Lia) Jamie (Denise), Ellen (William Bailes), 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family and Friends Time will be held at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue, West, Vienna, VA on Sunday, November 24 between 2 and 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, Virginia at 1 p.m on Monday, November 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , online at [email protected]newyork.msf.org or 212-763-5779. Share a memory with the family at moneyandking.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.