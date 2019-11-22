James Loizou
January 1, 1927-November 18, 2019
James Loizou died quietly in his sleep the afternoon of November 18, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he was brought up in Paphos, Cyprus. He attended the University of Athens and received his BA from the University of Pittsburgh with graduate studies at Catholic University. He was an information scientist at the National Library of Medicine and was listed as a contributor to Dorland's Medical Dictionary. He founded the James School of Dance which has educated generations of students and which was notably the first in the Northern Virginia area to offer lessons to developmentally and emotionally challenged children. His successful groundwork continues to reach a third generation of dancers and has won international recognition. A founding member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church of Northern Virginia, he held at various times positions as head of the Sunday School, director of the Children's Choir and most recently Proto-Psalti (head cantor) of the church, singing into his 91st year.
He leaves behind his cherished wife of 67 years, Jane, his four children, Maria Jane, Dean (Lia) Jamie (Denise), Ellen (William Bailes), 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family and Friends Time will be held at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue, West, Vienna, VA on Sunday, November 24 between 2 and 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, Virginia at 1 p.m on Monday, November 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , online at [email protected]newyork.msf.org
or 212-763-5779. Share a memory with the family at moneyandking.com