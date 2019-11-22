

James Loizou

January 1, 1927-November 18, 2019



James Loizou died quietly in his sleep the afternoon of November 18, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he was brought up in Paphos, Cyprus. He attended the University of Athens and received his BA from the University of Pittsburgh with graduate studies at Catholic University. He was an information scientist at the National Library of Medicine and was listed as a contributor to Dorland's Medical Dictionary. He founded the James School of Dance which has educated generations of students and which was notably the first in the Northern Virginia area to offer lessons to developmentally and emotionally challenged children. His successful groundwork continues to reach a third generation of dancers and has won international recognition. A founding member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church of Northern Virginia, he held at various times positions as head of the Sunday School, director of the Children's Choir and most recently Proto-Psalti (head cantor) of the church, singing into his 91st year.