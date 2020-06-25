James Lucas

JAMES ARTHUR LUCAS JR.
On Sunday, June 21, 2020.The devoted husband of Gail S. Lucas; father of James Andrew Lucas and Michele Anne Agnes; brother of Mary Gibson and Peggy Milligan; grandfather of Timothy James Agnes "TJ", Brooke Elizabeth Agnes, James Alexander Lucas "Alex", and Ashleigh Renea Lucas. Friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, June 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or online at https://www.diabetes.org/donate. An online guestbook is available at:KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.