JAMES DAVID LUETKEMEIER
Passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Springfield, Virginia after a three-year struggle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Jim was born in Lafayette, Indiana on June 2, 1949 and grew up on the Purdue University
Agronomy Farm in a loving family, with parents Oscar and Louise (Kahre) Luetkemeier and younger brothers Glenn and Maurie. Jim graduated from Indiana University
in 1971 with a B.A. in political science and as an Air Force second lieutenant. He completed a M.A.in public administration, developed curriculum for the Air Command and Staff College, held leadership positions at Strategic Air Command (SAC) Headquarters, and directly deliberated with delegates of the Soviet Union on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). After retiring from the Air Force, Jim continued in government service with DynCorp and then BAI, Inc. Family was the center of Jim's existence. Jim married Kathy (Grabbe) in 1971 between graduation from I.U. and the start of their Air Force adventure. Jim took every opportunity to support and be with his children, Kristen and Andrew. He rejoiced at the marriage of Andrew and Erin (Rochelle) and the arrival of grandchildren Melina, Juliet, Cameron, and Kayleigh. He loved to snuggle, read, sing, dance, joke, and play with them. Family reunions at McCormick's Creek State Park in Indiana were an annual highlight. Jim was always an active church member teaching confirmation and classes for new members, serving as an elder, historian, member of the Building Committee, Staff Parish Relations Committee, chairing the Church Council and was widely recognized as "The Ask Me Man" at the welcome booth at Messiah United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Katherine (Grabbe); children, Kristen and Andrew (Erin); grandchildren Melina, Juliet, Cameron, and Kayleigh; brothers Glenn (Betty) and Maurie (Patricia); and beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 6 at Messiah United Methodist Church in Springfield with a reception to follow. Donations may be made in Jim's honor to Messiah United Methodist Church at 6215 Rolling Road, Springfield, Virginia 22152, Insight Memory Care Center at 3953 Pender Drive, Suite 100, Fairfax, Virginia 22030 or CJD Foundation, 3610 Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333