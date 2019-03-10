

James Raymond Lyles, Sr.



On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, James Raymond Lyles, Sr., beloved husband of the late Prue Wilkinson Lyles, peacefully passed away. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on June 14, 1930, the oldest of four children, to the late James Lyles and Sarah Hunter Lyles. His two brothers, Charles (Sonny) and Robert (Bobby), predeceased him. His surviving sibling is Mary Fisher Black of Washington, D.C. "Uncle Raymond", as he was affectionately known by his nieces and nephews, was always supportive of their endeavors. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Emmett Sacre, Jr. and James Raymond Lyles, Jr. and his grandchildren; his sister, Mary; his nieces, nephews and their families; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Services will be held at Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc., 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746 on Monday, March 11, 2019. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral Services 12 noon.