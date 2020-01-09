

JAMES JOHN LYNCH "Jim"



Jim Lynch, 93, passed away on January 6, 2020, at his longtime McLean, VA home. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Agnes Quinn; children Mary Agnes Garman (Rick), Joanne Lynch, John Lynch (Noelle), and Margaret Lynch (Scott Blake); and grandchildren Ryan, Emily, and Jack Lynch; and Catherine and James Martin.

Fiercely proud of the pluck and determination of his Irish Catholic ancestors, Jim was born and raised in the Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, anthracite coal region. He was a strong proponent of education as the path to opportunity. Working his way through school, even as a boxing sparring partner, Jim graduated from Villanova University (BS Mechanical Engineering), the University of Pennsylvania (MS Mechanical Engineering & Gas Turbines), and the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology (Diploma, Nuclear Engineering).

During his distinguished federal career, Jim was recognized as a national nuclear electric propulsion expert. A professional highlight was providing engineering support for the NASA Apollo Lunar missions.

Jim was an avid reader of nonfiction, a Big Band music aficionado, and an ardent Notre Dame football fan. With a neighborhood reputation as a superior writer, his coaching enhanced many term papers and resumes.

Jim is predeceased by his beloved siblings, Rev. John J. Lynch and Margaret Barney, both of Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean. Interment will take place on Monday, January 13 at 11 a.m. at Saint Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy City, PA 17948.

Jim's family extend heartfelt appreciation to the caring employees of Independent You Senior Services.