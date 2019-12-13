

James A. MacStravic "Jimmy"



Beloved father, son, husband and friend, Jimmy lost his struggle with cancer on November 10, 2019 at the age of 57. Jimmy was the son of Elin MacStravic of Willingboro, NJ and James Alan MacStravic Sr. (deceased). He was a renaissance man who will be missed by all. A military "brat" and one of seven siblings, he started adult life as an MIT graduate in naval architecture, a field he loved. His career took him from Navy shipbuilding to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, to NATO Headquarters, to managing programs for the Air Force outside Boston, and back to the Pentagon where he served his country in a number of very senior roles. Jimmy was respected and admired everywhere he went and by everyone he touched. He loved history, art, music, and technology and lived life with an enormous appreciation for all that it offered and a passion for truth and justice. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Erin and children, Gillian and Finn. In lieu of flowers donations in Jimmy's memory can be sent to the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center online or through UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca St. 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. A memorial service for Jimmy will be held at 2 p.m. on February 1, 2020 at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Boulevard Arlington, Virginia 22204.