

James Mahoney, Jr. "Jim"



Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. He was 88 years old. An Air Force veteran, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia (Ginny) Mahoney; their three children, Jennifer Mahoney Sahl, James Mahoney and Patricia Mahoney; son-in-law Benjamin Sahl; five grandchildren: Abby, Noa, Aidan, Electra and Petra; and his sister Susan Beatrice.

Born in Philadelphia on March 22, 1931, Jim graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art in 1958 and moved to Washington, DC to work in exhibition design at the Smithsonian Institution. At the Smithsonian he met Ginny, a fellow graphic designer. They married and in 1965 moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Jim would spend the next 27 years at the Smithsonian, enjoying a varied career in museum exhibitions at the Museum of History and Technology, the National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of American History, before being named, in 1973, Director of the newly established Office of Exhibits Central, tasked with supporting exhibition needs, and related programming, for the Smithsonian's many museums, bureaus, program offices and traveling exhibits.

Responsible for more than 200 exhibits, some of his more unique assignments included serving as an artist-observer during NASA's Apollo and Gemini missions, accompanying divers searching underwater archaeological sites off the coast of Bermuda and transporting the Gemini Spacecraft to Australia. Fans of the Smithsonian's many museums and programs have likely encountered his work.

Jim remained active after retiring in 1986, serving as a consultant for the National Museums of Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, in the development of the Ak-Chin Him-Dak Eco-Museum, in Arizona, and teaching in the Graduate Museum Studies Program at George Washington University. He enjoyed spending time with family as well as painting, drawing and pursuing new ambitions, including sculpture.

The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in James' name be made to the Perkins School for the Blind.